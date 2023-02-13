Tuesday, February 14, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 6-12

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARTIER CON

Reported at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 9: a scammer got into a man’s Apple account and used an attached card to make an $8,443.50 purchase from the Cartier store in Highland Park Village. Watch your accounts.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 24-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue.

A careless driver hit an Audi parked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue, damaging its driver-side mirror before 2:50 p.m.

7 Tuesday

A truck driver jumped a curb in the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue after noticing smoke coming from under the truck, damaging the sod around 7:30 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue before 6:30 p.m.

9 Thursday

Arrested at 1:20 a.m. a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Wycliff Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue

10 Friday

Arrested at 11:58 p.m.: a 43-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue

11 Saturday

Arrested at 4:54 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of aggravated robbery in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive

A thief got into a Porsche Macan parked in Highland Park Village and took a pair of Beats headphones before 7:05 p.m.

12 Sunday

Arrested at 1:44 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 6:34 a.m.: a 34-year-old accused of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Wycliff Avenue and Throckmorton Street.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 12:12 a.m.: a 47-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive

A burglar got into a building in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue before 9:45 a.m.

7 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:30 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

9 Thursday

A crook broke into a Mercedes parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and took $5,000 around 3:38 p.m.

10 Friday

Arrested at 5:11 am.: a 34-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8200 block of Hillcrest Avenue

11 Saturday

A thief found easy pickings of various clothes and other stuff left in an unlocked Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 7:12 p.m.

12 Sunday

A smash-and-grab burglar broke a window of an Infiniti G37 parked near Caruth Park in the 7700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 1:08 p.m. and took a bag from inside.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.