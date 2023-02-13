Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARTIER CON

Reported at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 9: a scammer got into a man’s Apple account and used an attached card to make an $8,443.50 purchase from the Cartier store in Highland Park Village. Watch your accounts.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 24-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Potomac Avenue.

A careless driver hit an Audi parked in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue, damaging its driver-side mirror before 2:50 p.m.

7 Tuesday

A truck driver jumped a curb in the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue after noticing smoke coming from under the truck, damaging the sod around 7:30 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue before 6:30 p.m.

9 Thursday

Arrested at 1:20 a.m. a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Wycliff Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue.

10 Friday

Arrested at 11:58 p.m.: a 43-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

11 Saturday

Arrested at 4:54 p.m.: a 27-year-old accused of aggravated robbery in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive.

A thief got into a Porsche Macan parked in Highland Park Village and took a pair of Beats headphones before 7:05 p.m.

12 Sunday

Arrested at 1:44 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Sewanee Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 6:34 a.m.: a 34-year-old accused of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Wycliff Avenue and Throckmorton Street.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 12:12 a.m.: a 47-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Wentwood Drive.

A burglar got into a building in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue before 9:45 a.m.

7 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:30 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

9 Thursday

A crook broke into a Mercedes parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and took $5,000 around 3:38 p.m.

10 Friday

Arrested at 5:11 am.: a 34-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

11 Saturday

A thief found easy pickings of various clothes and other stuff left in an unlocked Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 7:12 p.m.

12 Sunday

A smash-and-grab burglar broke a window of an Infiniti G37 parked near Caruth Park in the 7700 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 1:08 p.m. and took a bag from inside.