WTW Cruises, Hillcrest Falls in Playoffs

W.T. White extended its historic girls basketball season with a decisive first-round playoff win on Monday.

After claiming the program’s first-ever district title during the regular season, the Lady Longhorns rolled to a 56-9 victory over Spruce in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round.

WTW led 24-6 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-2 run to start the third quarter. The Lady Wolves scored just three points in the second half.

Kaylie Carr scored 23 points and Stella Suek added 14 for the Lady Longhorns (19-6), who have won 16 of their last 17 games overall while clinching the District 11-5A title.

WTW will face a much tougher challenge in the area round against Frisco Liberty, which crushed Frisco 48-24 in its first-round matchup. The game will be Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Meanwhile, Hillcrest was eliminated by Mesquite Poteet 77-28 in its first-round playoff game on Monday at Highland Park. The Lady Pirates were the 12-5A champions during the regular season, while the Lady Panthers (14-13) were the fourth seed from 11-5A.