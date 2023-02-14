Lauro, Lady Scots Roll in Playoff Opener

Highland Park knows the postseason challenges are forthcoming as it navigates the Class 6A Region I girls basketball playoff bracket.

But on Monday, the Lady Scots’ bi-district victory over Arlington Sam Houston resembled most of the other lopsided games in their 12-game winning streak and regular-season domination of District 7-6A.

HP took control early and cruised to a 52-31 triumph over the Lady Texans at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, setting up an area-round clash with Coppell on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Paris Lauro scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Scots (26-7), who cruised to a 31-9 halftime advantage. Audrey Walker and Kate Danner added eight points apiece.

Sam Houston (19-11) was making its first playoff appearance in two decades after securing the fourth seed in District 8-6A.

HP hasn’t lost since Dec. 29 in its final game at a holiday tournament in Duncanville, and its subsequent 12 victories have all come by double-digit margins.

Coppell (34-3) advanced with a 41-38 overtime win over Allen on Monday. The Cowgirls, who defeated the Lady Scots 63-59 in a nondistrict game on Nov. 11, finished second behind Hebron in District 6-6A during the regular season.