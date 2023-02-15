HPHS’ FlickFest Focuses on “12 Mighty Orphans”

By Brice Beaird

Highland Park High School’s Literary Festival, known as LitFest, recently held its annual FlickFest.

FlickFest is one of the largest fundraisers for the festival, which helps raise money for the Fred Damiano scholarship. This year’s FlickFest featured the period film 12 Mighty Orphans starring Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen.

Based on the novel of the same name, 12 Mighty Orphans tells the inspirational story of high school football coach and former Highland Park coach Rusty Russell leading the Fort Worth Masonic Home to the state championship.

The festival concluded with a Q&A panel led by Highland Park High School sports commentator Jae Ellis that featured film producers Camille Chambers and Angelique DeLuca, along with actors Matt Herring and Manuel Tapia.

LitFest will commence with a keynote speaker at 7 p.m. March 2 at 7 pm and feature award-winning author Peter Heller. Heller is best known for his debut novel, The Dog Stars.