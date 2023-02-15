Thursday, February 16, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Dallas Brothers Convicted in $3.6M Fraud Case

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

A jury found two Dallas brothers guilty Feb. 13 of using a sham brokerage account and fraudulent documents to get about $3.6 million in loans from a local bank. 

Thomas Hughes Page, 46 and Jon Phillip Page, Jr., 54, were found guilty Feb. 13 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan. 

“The defendants knowingly used deceptive methods to obtain a loan from a financial institution that was used for their personal benefit, in order to keep their illicit scheme afloat,” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James J. Dwyer. “Financial Institution Fraud not only hurts the lender, but also innocent borrowers who are seeking genuine loans for their businesses. The FBI is committed to pursuing anyone that attempts to defraud financial institutions, investors, or the public.”

The brothers face up to 30 years in federal prison.  A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Dallas City Council Greenlights Knox Street Project

Rachel Snyder 0

Congratulations, Highland Park High School Class of 2022

Rachel Snyder 0

HP Easily Passes Test in Playoff Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.