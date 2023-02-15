Scots Roll Past Pearce in Playoff Prep

Highland Park’s regular-season finale was meaningless in terms of seeding for the upcoming boys basketball playoffs, but it still provided a valuable tuneup.

The Scots (25-6, 14-2) kept their late-season momentum rolling with a convincing 60-36 victory over Richardson Pearce on Tuesday, led by 22 points from Coleson Messer.

After finishing second in District 7-6A, HP will meet South Grand Prairie in the bi-district round of the Region I playoffs next week at a time and site to be determined. The Warriors (20-13) are the third seed in 8-6A.

Dylan Walker tallied 13 points and Jordan Stribling added 12 for the Scots, who opened up a double-digit advantage in the first quarter and pulled away from the Mustangs after halftime.

HP extended its winning streak to seven games, each by a margin of at least 20 points. The Scots have won 14 of their last 15 contests overall.