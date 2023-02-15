Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 6-12

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COMMERCIAL CASH CAPER

An unknown male threw a rock under the door, entered, took cash, and left before 2:49 a.m. Feb. 6 at a commercial property in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway.

6 Monday

Before 9:19 p.m., someone hit a man’s parked car and didn’t leave information before fleeing the scene in a parking lot in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar pried open a man’s car door handle and lock and damaged the steering column of a vehicle in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue at an unlisted time.

At an unknown time, a burglar forced open a man’s apartment door and stole property at FOX Corporate Housing.

A man was robbed at gunpoint at an unlisted time at Inwood Village.

7 Tuesday

A scammer tried to cash a fraudulent check before 10:16 a.m. at Inwood National Bank.

Stolen before 2:06 p.m.: copper wire from the 5300 block of West Northwest Highway.

An abandoned vehicle was reported at an unlisted time in the 6600 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

A thief stole from Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

8 Wednesday

An unknown thief entered a man’s vehicle and stole his property before 1:04 p.m. at Inwood Village.

Before 1:25 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

A man died in a traffic crash before 5:16 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Someone stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

9 Thursday

An abandoned vehicle was reported before 1:38 a.m. in the 5500 block of Drane Drive.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A reckless driver backed into a woman’s parked car and fled the scene before 9:02 a.m. in the parking lot of Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A sneaky swiper entered a man’s unlocked vehicle and drove away in the 9000 block of Douglas Avenue at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Royal Village at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s vehicle from the 11400 block of Chicot Drive.

A burglar entered a man’s apartment and stole property at an unlisted time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole property from an unlocked vehicle in the 6900 block of Waggoner Place at an unlisted time.

10 Friday

A careless driver failed to exchange information after a vehicle collision before 2:32 pm. in the Preston Oaks parking lot.

An unwelcome guest — who used a man’s information without his consent — received a criminal trespass warning before 4:51 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Before 8:59 p.m., someone was caught with drug paraphernalia in the 12900 block of Hughes Lane.

A thief stole from a man at a restaurant in Preston-Royal Southwest at an unlisted time.

At an unknown time, a thief stole a man’s tailor and equipment inside from the 5400 block of Glenwick Lane.

An unknown destructor damaged property and stole from Woodlands American Grill at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at Preston Valley Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

11 Saturday

A reckless driver left the scene of an accident without leaving their information before 3:39 a.m. in the 10 block of Carmarthen Court.

A trespasser entered a man’s backyard and stole property before 11:34 a.m. in the 5000 block of Pebblebrook Drive.

PHOTO: Unsplash

An unknown burglar broke a woman’s rear window and stole property before 2:40 p.m. at Spec’s in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from the 4700 block of Elsby Avenue.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center.

12 Sunday

Found property was reported before 10:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Northwest Highway.

A woman’s property was stolen from the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

An unknown thief took property off a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A burglar broke a window and entered a home to steal property at an unlisted time in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive.