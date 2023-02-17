Center for BrainHealth to Celebrate First BrainHealth Week

Center for BrainHealth is celebrating its inaugural BrainHealth Week Feb. 20-24 with a week of free programming.

Events include expert speakers, engaging activities, access to brain health insights, and support for brain-healthy habits that can become part of a daily routine.

“Decades of research demonstrate that intelligence, memory, cognitive function, and even mental health can be impacted by how we use our brains each day,” said Sarah Bond Chapman, chief director of Center for BrainHealth. “During BrainHealth Week, we will be showing people how transformative it an be and how easy it is to get proactive.”

The week’s events are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 20 — Growth Mindset

The Family Fun Fair will be celebrated Monday at the center (2200 Mockingbird Lane) with engaging activities for children in collaboration with community partners. The day will also feature an appearance from Dr. Steven Lee of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, a sneak peek of a new children’s mindfulness podcast from KERA, and an interactive moment to practice mindfulness with a sound immersion experience from a member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Youth Musicians.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 — Clarity and Culture

The center will hold a virtual conversation between Kara Allen, chief impact officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment; Katie Edwards, chief impact officer of the Dallas Mavericks; and Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 — Meaningful Connections

There will be an event at Center for BrainHealth with a special happy hour with rising Dallas leaders, an opportunity to experience the impact that art and connection can have on the brain, and a talk from guests Steven and William Lad — brothers and creators of the Scrollathon community art initiative.

Thursday, Feb. 23 — Emotional Balance

Dr. Tom Insel, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, will share his insights via livestream about a better way forward from his book Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.

Friday, Feb. 24 — Impact

A live-steamed panel about the community impact of better brain health will feature leaders from Baylor Community Care Clinics, Big Thought Institute, Community Does It, D Magazine Partners, and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

For more information about programming, event sign-up, and text challenge registration, visit the week’s website.