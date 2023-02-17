Faith Friday: HPUMC Tulsa Civil Rights Pilgrimage

Highland Park United Methodist Church’s Racial Justice Ministry recently took a trip to Tulsa’s Greenwood District, formerly known as Black Wall Street, and the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Feb. 3-4 trip included visits to the Mabel B. Little Heritage House, which was built after the owners’ previous home there was destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre per its website, the Greenwood Cultural Center, Vernon AME Church, the only standing structure left standing of historic Black Wall Street, the Tulsa Cultural Center, and more.