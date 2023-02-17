Scots Ready for New Season in Lacrosse

Highland Park’s boys lacrosse program will begin a new era this weekend with a two-game road trip to Houston.

The games against Cypress Woods on Saturday and Strake Jesuit on Sunday will be the first for the Scots under new head coach Mike Pressler, who comes to HP with a championship pedigree at the college level following successful stints at Duke and Bryant.

The home opener on Feb. 25 against Dripping Springs will be HP’s only appearance at Highlander Stadium in the first 10 games of a challenging schedule that includes another two-game swing in the Houston area in early March.

After that, the Scots will travel to play five national powerhouse opponents from New England and Florida at a spring break event in Orlando.

In April, HP will face more out-of-state competition at home while also renewing rivalries with Episcopal Scholl of Dallas, St. Mark’s, and defending state champion Jesuit Dallas.

Last year, the Scots fell to Austin Westlake in the Texas High School Lacrosse League quarterfinals. They have won seven state titles but none since 2015.

SCHEDULE

Feb. 18 at Cypress Woods 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Houston Strake Jesuit Noon Feb. 25 Dripping Springs 1 p.m. March 4 at Houston Memorial 3 p.m. March 5 at The Woodlands 2 p.m. March 14 Berwick (Maine)* 1 p.m. March 16 Phillips Exeter (N.H.)* Noon March 16 IMG Academy (Fla.)* 5 p.m. March 17 Loomis Chaffee (Conn.)* 9 a.m. March 17 Deerfield (Mass.)* 7 p.m. March 24 Rockwall 8 p.m. March 31 Torrey Pines (Calif.) 8 p.m. April 1 Lake Travis Noon April 4 McKinney 8 p.m. April 6 at Southlake Carroll 7:30 p.m. April 11 Garden City (N.Y.) 8 p.m. April 14 at Jesuit 7 p.m. April 15 Don Bosco (N.J.) 3 p.m. April 18 at St. Mark’s 7 p.m. April 21 Allen 7:45 p.m. April 28 ESD 7:45 p.m.