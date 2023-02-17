Saturday, February 18, 2023

Highland Park's 2023 lacrosse season gets underway with a game at Cypress Woods on Saturday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Scots Ready for New Season in Lacrosse

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park’s boys lacrosse program will begin a new era this weekend with a two-game road trip to Houston.

The games against Cypress Woods on Saturday and Strake Jesuit on Sunday will be the first for the Scots under new head coach Mike Pressler, who comes to HP with a championship pedigree at the college level following successful stints at Duke and Bryant.

The home opener on Feb. 25 against Dripping Springs will be HP’s only appearance at Highlander Stadium in the first 10 games of a challenging schedule that includes another two-game swing in the Houston area in early March.

After that, the Scots will travel to play five national powerhouse opponents from New England and Florida at a spring break event in Orlando.

In April, HP will face more out-of-state competition at home while also renewing rivalries with Episcopal Scholl of Dallas, St. Mark’s, and defending state champion Jesuit Dallas.

Last year, the Scots fell to Austin Westlake in the Texas High School Lacrosse League quarterfinals. They have won seven state titles but none since 2015.

SCHEDULE

Feb. 18at Cypress Woods3 p.m.
Feb. 19at Houston Strake JesuitNoon
Feb. 25Dripping Springs1 p.m.
March 4at Houston Memorial3 p.m.
March 5at The Woodlands2 p.m.
March 14Berwick (Maine)*1 p.m.
March 16Phillips Exeter (N.H.)*Noon
March 16IMG Academy (Fla.)*5 p.m.
March 17Loomis Chaffee (Conn.)*9 a.m.
March 17Deerfield (Mass.)*7 p.m.
March 24Rockwall8 p.m.
March 31Torrey Pines (Calif.)8 p.m.
April 1Lake TravisNoon
April 4McKinney8 p.m.
April 6at Southlake Carroll7:30 p.m.
April 11Garden City (N.Y.)8 p.m.
April 14at Jesuit7 p.m.
April 15Don Bosco (N.J.)3 p.m.
April 18at St. Mark’s7 p.m.
April 21Allen7:45 p.m.
April 28ESD7:45 p.m.

