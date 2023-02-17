HPHS Junior Selected for American Heart Association Teen of Impact Initiative

Highland Park High School junior Peyton Bono was selected to be part of the American Heart Association’s Teen of Impact initiative and is seeking to raise $50,000 for the organization by April 6 as part of the campaign.

Each year, the American Heart Association (AHA) chooses a select number of teens to compete in the Teen of Impact initiative, and Bono was selected to compete to be named the 2023 American Heart Association Teen of Impact for Dallas-Fort Worth.

She was born with a congenital heart condition called tricuspid atresia.

“I was born with a heart defect called tricuspid atresia, meaning that my blood doesn’t flow correctly through my heart and body. After undergoing two open heart surgeries, cardiologists were able to piece my heart together, allowing me to live an almost-normal life,” Bono wrote. “But my disability, while it has taken much from me, has given me the great gift of being aware of my cardiovascular health.”

Opportunities to support Peyton’s campaign include Peyton’s Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Moody Family YMCA, and shopping artwork by Terry Currington, David Rubin, Jennifer Olivier, Sarah Janece, Bruce Tinch and Zhen Wu from 5-8 p.m. March 4 at Zhen Music and Arts Studio at 4901 W. Lovers Lane. Between 50 and 100% of the proceeds will go toward Peyton’s campaign.

To donate online to her campaign, click here. Follow Peyton’s journey and campaign on Instagram here.