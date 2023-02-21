Taking the Podium: TWU’s Bancroft Leadership Hall Celebrates Women

A podium at the center of the Sue. S. Bancroft Women’s Leadership Hall isn’t used for official formal speeches.

Instead, it stands there to help students simulate the experience of addressing a significant audience.

As you step behind the brightly lit podium, video screens are ready to capture your “Rising Star” speech.

I gave it a try.

Though not prepared to give a speech, I suddenly envisioned myself at my graduation ceremony, expressing gratitude for all those that made my accomplishments possible.

Texas Woman’s University opened its new Sue S. Bancroft Women’s Leadership Hall on Sept. 23, 2022, honoring Texas women leaders and their contributions to society.

The exhibit includes notable historical figures such as Gov. Ann Richards, first lady Barbara Pierce Bush, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan.

Existing in a male-dominated society is difficult as it is, but for these extraordinary women, no obstacle proved too great to overcome.

Interactive and digital displays highlight the accomplishments of Texas women who made history in politics, public service, and business.

It’s a one-of-a-kind exhibit at TWU, a university that prides itself on women’s empowerment and creating tomorrow’s leaders.

I learned more about Jovita Idar, who “devoted her life to service of others.”

The journalist spoke out against the racism and violence of Mexico Tejanos during the early 1900s.

As a journalist, I felt inspired and deeply resonated with Idar’s passion for her people. Her fuel to advocate for others ultimately led me to this career path. I hope to be as empowering as she was.

Also included are the achievements of Barbara and Laura Bush, who dedicated their roles as first ladies to promoting literacy.

Laura Bush’s foundation for America’s Libraries helped promote adequate books, staffing, and technology.

The National Literacy Act was part of Barbara Bush’s belief “that education is a civil right, no matter one’s age.”

Elsewhere in the hall, the civics learning center features a game where participants take on the roles of county officials. Another exhibit explores Texas suffragist Minnie Fisher Cunningham, who was part of the movement that helped pass the 19th Amendment.

An interactive display explores the historic midterm election of 2018 in which more than 200 U.S. women ran for office. Of those candidates, 36% were Texas women, the largest share ever.

“We hope that people will come in here and see these women and what they too can become,” said Shannon Mantaro, senior director of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership.

I encourage students and other hall visitors to reflect on how they, too, can become pioneering leaders no matter what paths they choose.

Sabrina Gomez, a Texas Woman’s University senior, interned with People Newspapers in the fall.