Putting Parkinson’s in Perspective

Baumann draws on experience to help others face similar diagnoses

Dealing with a diagnosis such as Parkinson’s disease requires perspective.

“You are not Parkinson’s,” author, motivational speaker, and Parkinson’s patient John Baumann tells audiences. “You have Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s doesn’t have you.”

The brain disorder affects the nervous system, causing unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Bauman’s diagnosis came in 2002 when he was 41.

He has used his experience battling the disease to advocate for awareness and become an internationally recognized inspirational and educational speaker.

Bauman spoke at CC Young Senior Living in the fall, presenting his approach to “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s” and offering guidance for “Surviving the Four Stages of Parkinson’s Disease.”

Parkinson’s patients, he said, initially go through what he calls a “honeymoon,” where they decide whom to tell and grapple with how to handle the raw news of just being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“One of the things I wished I’d done sooner was to eat healthier,” Baumann said.

Part of the battle with Parkinson’s is listening to your doctor — leading healthier lives is essential, he said.

Prior to his diagnosis, Baumann had worked as an attorney for 15 years.

Afterward, he continued to practice law for seven more years, wrote a book titled Decide Success: You Ain’t Dead Yet, and served on the University of Louisville faculty.

Baumann leveraged a positive approach to life to become a successful speaker and not just to Parkinson’s patients.