The Concilio Announces 2023-2024 Board

Dallas-based nonprofit The Concilio has announced its 2023-2024 board chair, Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, along with its board of trustees for the upcoming year.

Piña-Frodsham is the CEO of Career Management Partners. She’s been involved with The Concilio for three years, working alongside the team to advocate for underserved families in education, health, and wealth. As board chair, she will spearhead the board’s initiatives during a one-year term, driving support of The Concilio’s mission to provide culturally responsive programs for the communities they serve.

The board’s primary focus will be to engage community leaders and other stakeholders to build awareness of the state of Latinos in North Texas and support the development of essential programs.

“Maryanne is a great asset as board chair with her experience in project management and her knowledge of public education and higher education fields,” said The Concilio president and CEO Florencia Velasco Fortner. “She is committed to serving her community by unlocking opportunities for Latino and other diverse families.”

Piña-Frodsham will be joined on the board by the following members:

Sandra Rosa , chair-elect of The Concilio board; chief human resources officer, Santander Consumer USA

, chair-elect of The Concilio board; chief human resources officer, Santander Consumer USA Shawn Allgood , vice chair of The Concilio Board; national underwriting director, Wells Fargo Auto

, vice chair of The Concilio Board; national underwriting director, Wells Fargo Auto Mathew Michalak , treasurer of The Concilio Board; senior vice president, Southwest Region Market Leader

, treasurer of The Concilio Board; senior vice president, Southwest Region Market Leader Gaston Sirito , secretary of The Concilio Board; managing director, Global Real Estate – Americas South & LATAM Region, JPMorgan Chase

, secretary of The Concilio Board; managing director, Global Real Estate – Americas South & LATAM Region, JPMorgan Chase Michael Broder , co-founder and president, CrossTimbers Capital

, co-founder and president, CrossTimbers Capital Beatriz Joseph , Ed.D., vice chancellor of student success, Dallas College

, Ed.D., vice chancellor of student success, Dallas College Michelle Hicks , D.O., attending physician, Emergency Department, Dallas Medical Center

, D.O., attending physician, Emergency Department, Dallas Medical Center Juan Muñoz Jr. , vice president, Wealth Management, Raymond James

, vice president, Wealth Management, Raymond James Patricio Gutierrez , founder and managing attorney, Gutierrez Law Group

, founder and managing attorney, Gutierrez Law Group Wil Murphy , vice president, marketing, K Strategies Group

, vice president, marketing, K Strategies Group Katie Doherty , admission division director, Upper School, The Hockaday School

, admission division director, Upper School, The Hockaday School Whitney Strauss, immediate past chair of The Concilio Board; senior counsel, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sunwest Communications

“I am looking forward to leading The Concilio board and broadening our reach in the community,” Piña-Frodsham said. “It is vital for us to make sure we are tackling issues facing individuals, young families, adolescents pursuing higher education, and Latino equity in the workplace.”