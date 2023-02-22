Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 13-19

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: VACATED VALENTINE’S VEHICLE

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 5:58 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 6000 block of Royal Crest Drive.

13 Monday

A public drunk was caught at Preston Oaks Shopping Center before 4:30 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a man’s parked car in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 8:50 p.m.

Before 9:05 p.m., a NorthPark Center visitor stole property from another person in a department store then received a criminal trespass warning.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center department store before 9:29 p.m. and received a criminal trespass warning.

An unknown burglar broke the lock on a woman’s fence and entered her backyard before 9:53 p.m. in the 7200 block of Northaven Road.

An open building was reported before 10:18 p.m. at Brakes Plus in the 3600 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a retail store in Preston Center at an unlisted time.

14 Tuesday

The glass to a garage door was reported open at Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in the 12100 block of Inwood Road before 4:03 a.m.

Before 6:09 a.m., an open building was reported at a restaurant at the northeast corner of Forest Lane and Inwood Road.

Thieves pried open an ATM and stole money from it before 9:09 a.m. at Preston Center.

An injured person was reported before 4:05 p.m. in the 7400 block of Meadow Road.

An abandoned vehicle was reported before 9:06 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Northwest Highway.

A woman’s car was stolen at an unlisted time in the parking lot of The Preston of The Park Cities.

A thief stole from NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

15 Wednesday

A NorthPark Center retail store employee shoplifted before 9:20 p.m.

A miscellaneous cyberspace crime was committed against a man in the 7200 block of Eudora Drive at an unlisted time.

16 Thursday

A reckless driver hit a man’s car then fled the scene without leaving information before 12:31 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston-Royal Southwest.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed before 3:58 p.m. from NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 6:19 p.m.: a man’s home in the 5200 block of Caladium Drive.

At an unknown time, a burglar stole a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Renaissance at Preston Hollow apartments.

17 Friday

Someone was found to be in possession of marijuana before 8:37 p.m. in the 8600 block of Lemmon Avenue.

18 Saturday

An abandoned vehicle was reported before 2:14 a.m. in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

19 Sunday

A reckless driver intentionally obstructed traffic flow with his vehicle before 12:43 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A woman’s purse was snatched from her shopping cart in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village before 5:49 p.m..