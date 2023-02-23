Highland Park Town Administrator to Retire

Highland Park Town Administrator Bill Lindley will retire in late May after nearly 15 years with the town.

During his time, he’s worked on assisting the town council implement a 10-year operating and capital budget. The town council’s work with infrastructure investment saw the renovation of the town’s parks and town hall along with improvements to the roads and utility systems. Lindley also led the town through the West Nile Virus outbreak, Winter Storm Uri, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindley said he is most proud of the employees he worked with and their commitment to exemplary service to Highland Park residents.

“I’ve been blessed being mentored by Mayors Seay, Williams, Goodwin, and most recently, Mayor Beecherl,” Lindley said.

He has served on numerous state and national professional committees during his career and was the recipient of the North Texas City Managers Association Jay Sanson Mentor Award and the Texas City Managers Association Gary Gwinn Mentor Award. His work mentoring employees resulted in being noted in 2017 book 4th Dimension Leadership: A Radical Strategy for Creating Authentic Servant Leadership Culture.

Lindley’s professional career has included 41 years of public service in various capacities within local government. This has included working as city manager of Colleyville and Rusk, for seven and two years, respectively. Prior to that, he served as assistant city manager of DeSoto for seven years, Cedar Hill for 10 years, and Gladewater for two years.

While Lindley was city manager of Colleyville, the city was the recipient of the Texas Municipal League’s 2006 annual Municipal Excellence Award.

He said that the job of a city manager is a 24/7 job, with the responsibilities taking away from family time over the years.

“I’m looking forward to regaining some of that family time and especially enjoying time with my two toddler grandchildren,” Lindley said.

His last day will be May 26.