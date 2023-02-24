Lauro Honored as 7-6A Girls Hoops MVP

A perfect run through the District 7-6A girls basketball schedule led to numerous individual postseason accolades for Highland Park.

HP senior Paris Lauro was named the district’s most valuable player. The New Mexico signee was the top scorer for the Lady Scots, who finished with a 26-7 record and fell to Coppell in the second round of the Class 6A Region I playoffs.

Senior guard Vivian Jin and junior guard Audrey Walker each earned first-team all-district honors. Jin was a first-team selection for the fourth consecutive season.

Meanwhile, HP’s Evelyn Gruber and Kate Jackson each received second-team recognition in all-district balloting conducted by league coaches.