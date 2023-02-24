Hackberry Creek Renovation Design to Commence

Design on the Highland Park Hackberry Creek renovation project will officially commence now that the town council has approved a design contract with Kimley-Horn Associates.

This first design phase will include Hackberry Creek corridor improvements, roadway improvements at Beverly Drive and Miramar Avenue, and transforming the Prather Park tennis court into a pickleball court.

Some key design elements are erosion mitigation, creek wall replacement/repairs, replacement/repair of stormwater outfalls, sidewalk/stair replacement, and handrail replacement.

“The majority of the proposed improvements include wall replacement/construction due to degradation and to mitigate erosion,” the agenda item reads. “The goal is to preserve the natural beauty and restore the corridor to preserve the town’s infrastructure.”

The design is projected to take 14 months depending on federal permitting through FEMA for the floodplain delineation and the Corps of Engineers for environmental impacts.

Because the project encompasses nearly one mile, the master plan for Hackberry Creek has been divided into two phases: Phase 1 which includes the area between Byron Avenue and Miramar Avenue, and Phase 2, which includes the section between Euclid Avenue and Armstrong Avenue.

In other news, during its Feb. 21 meeting and study session, the town council:

Recognized the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association for the town’s 2021 annual comprehensive financial report.

Approved a resolution establishing energy conservation goals for town facilities.

Approved a contract with TexasBit and Dustrol for the resurfacing of Beverly Drive from Roland Avenue to Preston Road.

Reviewed and discussed the replacement of the town’s uninterruptible power system.

Reviewed and discussed a resolution validating the review of the statement of investment policies as adopted by the town.

Reviewed and discussed the monthly financial and investment report for the period ending Nov. 30, 2022.