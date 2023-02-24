Sudie L. Williams, George B. Dealey Schools Recognized as Top in DFW

Children at Risk, a research and advocacy organization dedicated to addressing the root causes of poor public policies affecting children, recognized two Preston Hollow-area public schools as DFW’s top schools.

The Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy received second in the top five middle schools category. George B. Dealey Montessori Academy received fifth in the top five elementary schools.

Children at Risk ranks all Texas elementary and middle schools across three main areas:

Student Achievement: how students perform on standardized state tests (STAAR)

Campus Performance: how a school compares in test scores to schools with similar levels of poverty

Student Growth: how students improve on their STAAR tests in a school year

Children at Risk ranks Texas public schools to help parents, educators, and community members better understand how their local schools are performing and spark dialogue on the quality of public education across the state.