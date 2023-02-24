Community Partners of Dallas Announces New President, CEO

The Community Partners of Dallas board of directors has announced Joanna Clarke as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Clarke, who serves at CPD’s vice president of development and communications, will assume the position June 1 and succeed president and CEO Paige McDaniel, whose retirement is effective May 31.

(READ: Community Partners of Dallas Leader to Retire)

“Throughout her tenure at CPD, she has proven to be a strong leader, an innovative fundraiser, a community builder, and most importantly, shown a sincere dedication to the abused and neglected children we serve,” board chair Travis Dent said. “… The search committee was unanimous in its selection of Joanna. We are excited about the continuity she brings for our donors, volunteers, and caseworkers, but also about her vision for the agency’s future.”

Clarke began her career at CPD in 2006 as vice president of development and the organization’s first development staff member. During her tenure, she has launched two successful fundraisers (Chick Lit Luncheon and Change is Good, which have collectively raised more than $8.5 million), played a critical role in raising $10.5 million for the capital campaign to purchase CPD’s headquarters, secured funding from Crystal Charity Ball three times, helped increased the organization’s budget by more than 300%, and created and set standards for the CPD brand.

“Providing abused and neglected children with the resources they need to take their first steps to healing and working with the incredible CPI/CPS caseworkers every day makes coming to work an absolute joy,” Clarke said. “For many years, CPD has been my home away from home, and I’m honored to lead our spectacular team and continue our important work.”