Dak Prescott, Solomon Thomas to Speak at Beacon of Hope Luncheon

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and New York Jets’ Solomon Thomas will be the featured speakers at Grant Halliburton Foundation’s Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon on March 7 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

The NFL professionals are working to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and honor the loved ones they have lost.

As a tribute to his mother, Peggy, who lost her battle against colon cancer in 2013, Prescott established the Faith Fight Finish Foundation. In honor of his brother Jace, who died by suicide in 2020, one of the main pillars of the foundation’s work is mental health and suicide prevention.

Co-founded with his parents, Thomas honors his sister Ella, who died by suicide in 2018, through The Defensive Line. The organization focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, as Thomas dedicated his life to sharing Ella’s story. In 2019, he won the AFSP Lifesavers Award and now works closely with the NFL to improve the league’s mental health programming.

“We invite you to join us for a conversation with two NFL athletes, Dak and Solomon, who found strength in vulnerability,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation and a Preston Hollow resident. “Both athletes have made mental health and suicide prevention a priority, and their stories will help Grant Halliburton Foundation as we work to curb this epidemic and keep our young people healthy and here.”

The luncheon supports Grant Halliburton Foundation’s work to provide education, resources, and support for children, teen, and young adult mental health. Tickets are $225 per person, and sponsorships start at $2,500.

Guests can also purchase raffle tickets during the luncheon’s welcome reception at 10:30 a.m. for a chance to win a variety of raffle packages.

Prescott and Thomas’ program will start at 11:30 a.m. with Steve Noviello — Emmy award-winning FOX 4 News anchor and reporter — as emcee and Andy Adler — CBS 11 sports anchor and children’s rights activist — as the moderator.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit GrantHalliburton.org/boh.