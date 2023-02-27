HP Opens Season with 3 Convincing Wins

Highland Park has started the lacrosse season with three decisive victories in a row, including a 16-1 thumping of Dripping Springs in the home opener on Saturday at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots (3-0) began their first season under new head coach Mike Pressler with a 13-7 road win over Cypress Woods on Feb. 25, as Parker Addison led the way with six goals. The following day, HP rolled to a 17-8 triumph over Strake Jesuit, as Paxton Smith netted six tallies.

HP, which is averaging more than 15 goals per game thus far, will return to the Houston area next weekend for games against Houston Memorial on March 4 and The Woodlands on March 5.

Then comes a spring break trip to Florida for five contests against elite national competition. The Scots will play their next home game on March 24 against Rockwall.