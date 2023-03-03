Saturday, March 4, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park has won nine straight games, along with the District 7-6A title. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Win Streak Gives Lady Scots 7-6A Crown

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park clinched a District 7-6A girls soccer championship, then claimed perhaps its most significant road win of the season.

The Lady Scots remained unbeaten in league play with a 5-2 win at Irving Nimitz on Tuesday, followed by a 2-1 victory at Richardson Pearce three days later.

The first triumph secured the 7-6A crown for the Lady Scots (18-1-1, 11-0-1), while the second avenged a tie against the Mustangs earlier this season that provides the only minor blemish on HP’s district record.

With their winning streak now at nine, the Lady Scots will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Richardson Berkner on March 7, followed by a trip to Irving on March 10.

You May Also Like

HP Trying to Reach Field Hockey Goals

Todd Jorgenson 0

Alumni Welcome New Season for Lady Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP’s Curtis Takes District MVP Honors

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.