Win Streak Gives Lady Scots 7-6A Crown

Highland Park clinched a District 7-6A girls soccer championship, then claimed perhaps its most significant road win of the season.

The Lady Scots remained unbeaten in league play with a 5-2 win at Irving Nimitz on Tuesday, followed by a 2-1 victory at Richardson Pearce three days later.

The first triumph secured the 7-6A crown for the Lady Scots (18-1-1, 11-0-1), while the second avenged a tie against the Mustangs earlier this season that provides the only minor blemish on HP’s district record.

With their winning streak now at nine, the Lady Scots will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Richardson Berkner on March 7, followed by a trip to Irving on March 10.