Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 27-March 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RANGE ROVER RIDDLE

How easy was it for a crook to make off with a Range Rover parked in the 2900 block of Hanover Street before 7:47 a.m. March 1? The Range Rover was left unlocked with the key inside.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

A careless driver ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a van stopped at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and the Dallas North Tollway at 1:30 a.m.

28 Tuesday

An irresponsible driver hit a Lexus GX460 that was parked in front of Trina Turk in Highland Park Village before 4:32 p.m. and left without providing information.

1 Monday

Reported at 10:31 a.m.: a swindler took out a Small Business Administration loan using the information of a man from the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.

Reported at 5:04 p.m.: a grifter used information from a woman from the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Court to fraudulently buy a vehicle.

2 Tuesday

Burglars broke into a Toyota Tacoma and Ford F150 parked in a garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a wallet, ammunition, a pair of Ray Bans, and more before 12:08 p.m.

4 Saturday

A careless driver hit a Honda CRV in the 5000 block of Armstrong Parkway at 11:13 p.m., causing it to spin out, and didn’t stop to leave information.

5 Sunday

Reported at 8:49 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of two pairs of shoes, and a flashlight left in an unlocked Lexus SUV and GMC SUV parked in the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Monday

Arrested at 12:20 a.m.: a 50-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Boedeker Street.

A thief drove off in a Ford F250 from the 4500 block of Potomac Avenue at 2:36 a.m.



Reported at 8:16 a.m.: a pilferer took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a home in the 3800 block of Centenary Drive over the course of several months.

1 Wednesday

A fraudster took $41,532 from an account belonging to a man from the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue at 2:02 p.m.

A burglar found easy pickings of an HP laptop, a pair of AirPods, a calculator, and more from a Mercedes GLE that was parked and left unlocked in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 6:15 p.m.

2 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6400 block of Armstrong Parkway.

3 Friday

Reported at 8:30 a.m.: a scammer used American Airlines miles belonging to a man from the 3700 block of Purdue Street.

A mischief maker broke a window of a Mercedes GLE 350 parked in the 7000 block of Preston Road before 11:40 a.m. but didn’t take anything.

A burglar broke into a Ford F150 and a Tesla parked in the Highland Park High School garage in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue and took a Sony camera, a lens, and a polarizer at 11:42 p.m.

An intruder rummaged through a Mercedes parked in the 6800 block of Preston Road before 1:48 p.m., but didn’t take anything.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon parked in the Highland Park High School H lot in the 4100 block of Hyer Street before 2 p.m.

A pilferer drove off in a Nissan pickup that was parked in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 3:52 p.m.

A burglar snatched a Huffy mountain bicycle that was left in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 5:17 p.m. while its owner was in a store.

4 Saturday

Arrested at 7:15 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 7100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 5:54 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of sports equipment, a pair of Ray Bans, and more left in an unlocked Ford pickup parked in the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

5 Sunday

Reported at 4:41 p.m.: a burglar took two bicycles from a home in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue.