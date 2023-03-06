KERA to Celebrate Be My Neighbor Day

KERA will welcome families from across North Texas to celebrate and learn about the importance of being a good neighbor at Be My Neighbor Day on March 25 at Klyde Warren Park.

The event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and will have craft activities that help the community, face painting, a cultural marketplace, and live performances by Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.

Families are also encouraged to bring items for donation benefiting Literacy Achieves and Vickery Meadow Food Pantry & Clothes Closet, a project of the Vickery Meadow Neighborhood Alliance. Accepted items will include children’s books, art supplies, toiletries, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required online at KERA.org/neighbor.