Scots Race to Team Title in Greenville

Highland Park’s boys track and field season is off and running, with the Scots claiming a third consecutive team title on March 1 at the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville.

Individual gold medalists for the Scots included Grayson Schrank (100), Spencer Haag (1,600), and Hunter Hegi (3,200). HP also claimed the 4×400 relay. The meet did not include field events.

Meanwhile, the HP girls placed third in the team standings at the Coppell Relays on March 4. Hattie Speicher won the triple jump, and the Lady Scots took the 4×400 relay.

Both HP squads will compete next at the Patriot Relays on Friday at Williams Stadium in Garland.