DPD: Preston Hollow Burglary Suspect Arrested

A suspect accused of vehicle burglary and other theft offenses at Preston Royal Shopping Center in Dallas was arrested on a warrant out of University Park Feb. 28, Dallas Police say.

Dallas Police identified the subject as Billy Ray Henderson. He was arrested by the North Central Deployment/Crime Response Team unit and interviewed by North Central Investigated Detectives who will be filing additional warrants on him, District 13 Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis wrote in a public post on Nextdoor.

“I am so grateful for Deputy Chief Rick Watson and his DPD Critical Response Team,” Willis wrote. “I know that apprehending this suspect didn’t happen as fast as we would have all liked, but their diligent and vigilant investigative work caught this criminal.”

Henderson was released after meeting the bond requirement, and the deployment/CRT unit will be working with the detectives and following up when the additional warrants are active, Willis wrote. His cell phone was seized pending a search warrant.

“It’s frustrating that this person was released, but there is a lawful process to follow,” Willis wrote. “Now, I am asking that the remaining warrants are being actively pursued — getting in front of a judge to sign off on them.”

“Thieves will always target parking lots of shopping centers because that is where there is a high concentration of ‘prospects,'” she continued. “It’s easy to get distracted and forget a handbag or other belongings on display, but please be very mindful of your belongings and don’t leave ‘bait’ visible.”