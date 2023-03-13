Rainbow Days Sets The Stage For At-Risk, Homeless Youths 

Artists introduce children to various mediums, help them unlock new talents

Since the early 1990s, the nonprofit Rainbow Days has welcomed at-risk and homeless youths in the Dallas area to a visual and performing arts summer camp where they can enjoy new experiences and discover new talents.

Sisters Tamyrah, 14, and Tamrah Rowe, 12, were among the 127 Camp Bravo attendees in July 2022 at the Lovers Lane United Methodist Church. They learned about drumming, pottery, music, dance, acting, and other cultural arts in classes taught by local artists from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and The Artist Outreach.

“It made me feel like I can do anything,” Tamrah said.

Throughout the camp, the children worked with production director Kathy Daley to put together a “Christmas in July” play to showcase at the end of the week — which was the first performance experience for many. The children received “star” treatment with a red-carpet experience that included “Oscar” awards and signed autographs.

“I was nervous at first [on stage], but once it started, it was really fun,” Tamyrah said. “Especially with the different prompts given to us.”

Each camp revolves around a message that inspires the theme of the production. In 2022, the camp aimed to convey that the joy of Christmas can be celebrated all year round, said Kelly Wierzbinski, director of Family Connection at Rainbow Days.

“We have messages that we use throughout the camp,” she said. “The messages are used to build … resiliency. We know that these kids need that to survive, and that’s one of our missions at Rainbow Days — to help these high-risk children [and] give them the skills and tools they need to overcome adversity.”

Daley will return as the production director this July with a “West, West, West of Broadway” show. The production will introduce the children to popular Broadway productions and their famous songs.

Aside from learning about the arts, the children also learn coping, decision-making, and life skills through Rainbow Days’ Curriculum-Based Support Group Program.

“One of the things that we do in our group and throughout the camp [is say], ‘I am likable, capable, and valued,’” Wierzbinski said. “‘I can treat others like I want to be treated. I have meaningful relationships and people who care about me. I will make healthy, responsible decisions. And I believe I have a future.’”

Tamyrah and Tamrah are excited to return to Lovers Lane United Methodist Church this July and introduce their little sister Tamerah, 5, to Camp Bravo. The future attendee said she looks forward to making marshmallows after hearing about her older sisters’ experiences.

“I would tell [kids interested in Camp Bravo] to be yourself,” Tamrah said. “It’s really fun. Even if you don’t want to participate, you don’t have to, but try to.”

Rainbow Days is looking for local artists to work with and for volunteers to help engage with the children or supply snacks.

“If there [are] any artists that want to give their time and teach a class and help out, we would love that,” Wierzbinski said.