Dallas Service Forum to Celebrate Royal Affair Luncheon

Dallas Service Forum will celebrate 45 years of service with its “A Royal Affair” luncheon March 28 at Norwood Club.

Event chair and past DSF president Kristin Parrino arranged for celebrity chef Darren McGrady, former personal chef to the British royal family, as guest speaker with a menu prepared by Northwood Club.

“With his culinary experience and success, Royal Chef McGrady is a natural choice as guest speaker for our fundraiser,” Parrino said. “… Chef McGrady, with his heart to service, has devoted himself to working for charities that support shelters for battered women, children with chronic illnesses, and breast cancer, donating his advance and royalties from his first cookbook to Princess Diana’s charity.”

Agencies served by Dallas Service Forum include Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Juliette Fowler Communities, Network of Community Ministries, The Family Place, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“In addition to the financial support, grants, and service hours provided to our agency partners, DSF cooking teams plan, shop, and lovingly prepare and serve hundreds of weekly meals for our agencies,” Parrino said. “Over our 45 years of service, members have provided hundreds of thousands of meals to those in need.”

The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and will include a reception, raffle, silent auction, and seated luncheon.

“We are thrilled to present A Royal Affair as we celebrate 45 years of service to our nonprofit agency partners,” DSF president Marla Nunally said. “… This event allows us to raise funds to support the DSF mission of providing service and financial support to children, families, and the elderly throughout the Dallas area.”

Luncheon tickets are $150 and sponsorships are available starting at $500. To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit DallasServiceForum.org.