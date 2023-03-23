Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 13-19

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LATE NIGHT LANE BLOCKING

An unattended vehicle was left blocking a lane of traffic in the 8800 block of Lemmon Avenue before 3:24 a.m. March 17.

13 Monday

Before 11:54 a.m., a man’s windshield was broken by an unknown object and an unknown person in the 11200 block of Edgemere Road.

Abandoned property was reported in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway before 12:20 p.m.

14 Tuesday

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole property in the parking lot of Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 11:10 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from the 6600 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A known person was loitering at a restaurant in Preston Forest and wouldn’t leave before 11:28 a.m.

A robber entered a store, pulled a firearm, and discharged it before 2:43 p.m. in the 8400 block of Kate Street (Preston Center).

Two individuals were given verbal criminal trespass warnings at NorthPark Center before 4:58 p.m.

An unwelcome guest was issued a criminal trespass warning at a NorthPark Center restaurant before 8:41 p.m.

15 Wednesday

A woman’s property was stolen before 9:04 p.m. at the Market at Preston Forest.

Damaged at an unlisted time: a man’s property in the 10200 block of Midway Road.

An unknown damager removed and damaged a woman’s property in the parking lot of the Semones Family YMCA at an unknown time.

A thief stole from a woman at a home in the 8400 block of Lakemont Drive at an unlisted time.

16 Thursday

A man was robbed at gunpoint before 11:07 a.m. at the Bank of America at the Market at Preston Forest.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center before 4:08 p.m.

Before 5:22 p.m., a man’s property was stolen off his vehicle in a parking lot in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.

A woman reported that she left her property at NorthPark Center, walked away, and couldn’t find it when she returned before 11:08 p.m.

An unknown destructor damaged a woman’s home window at an unlisted time in the 6700 block of Royal Crest Lane.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Damaged at an unlisted time: a woman’s car in the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

17 Friday

A fraudster stole money from someone at Villa Del Norte apartments by deception before 2:51 p.m.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle and fled the scene without leaving her information before 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal.

A burglar broke a home’s window and entered to steal items before 8:35 p.m. in the 4800 block of Brookview Drive.

Before 10:16 p.m., a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar damaged a man’s car, entered, and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A man’s property was stolen from his vehicle parked at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

18 Saturday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A thief opened a man’s car door and stole stuff before 10:51 a.m. in the 5500 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A suspicious person was walking the neighborhood in the 4900 block of Thunder Road before 7:28 p.m.

A vandal damaged a man’s vehicle by throwing an unknown object at it before 10:49 p.m. in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at NorthPark Center.

19 Sunday

A burglar broke a woman’s rear passenger car window before 4:10 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a department store at NorthPark Center at an unknown time.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.