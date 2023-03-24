Ruff, Morris Power Hillcrest Past WTW

Hillcrest used a five-run fourth inning to pull away for an 11-1 victory over rival W.T. White in a District 11-5A baseball game on Friday.

The Panthers (15-2, 3-0) rallied from an early 1-0 deficit by scoring in all four of their at-bats. The game was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

Arthur Ruff homered twice and Ford Morris added another blast to lead the Hillcrest attack, while Robert Hamman was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts in five innings.

The Panthers earned their fifth straight victory and will continue district play on Saturday against Adamson. The Longhorns (11-6, 2-1), who dropped out of a first-place tie in the 11-5A standings, will face Molina on Saturday.