HP Surges Past Irving in 7-6A Softball

Highland Park continued its offensive onslaught against the rest of District 7-6A during a pair of softball victories this week.

The Lady Scots bounced back from their first district defeat with a season-best run total in a 22-7 road win over Richardson Berkner on Tuesday. Skylar Hammel and Campbell Sharpe homered as part of a 15-hit attack.

HP returned home on Friday and topped Irving 4-2 to remain near the top of the 7-6A standings. The Lady Scots (13-9, 5-1) are averaging 12.3 runs per game during league play. They will wrap up the first half of the district slate on March 28 against Richardson.