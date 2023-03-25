McGough, Rangers Advance in Playoffs

Noah McGough’s tiebreaking goal in the closing minutes lifted Jesuit Dallas to a thrilling 2-1 win over Arlington Sam Houston in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region I soccer playoffs on Friday in Mesquite.

Caleb Fisher added a first-half tally for the Rangers (11-4-5), who stretched their unbeaten streak to five games. They will next face Flower Mound Marcus on Tuesday in Lewisville. The Marauders upset Prosper in the first round.

In girls action on Friday, Hillcrest cruised to a 6-0 victory over West Mesquite at Franklin Stadium in 5A Region II. The Panthers (21-1) will next face defending state champion Frisco Wakeland in the area round on Tuesday.

W.T. White, which finished right behind Hillcrest during the regular season, opened postseason play with a win over North Mesquite in penalty kicks. The Longhorns (15-6) advance to meet Frisco on Tuesday in Hebron.

Meanwhile, the WTW boys were eliminated by North Mesquite in penalty kicks in their bi-district matchup on Friday.