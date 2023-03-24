Stammel, Webster Continue Mound Mastery

Highland Park hurlers have made quite a pitch during the first two weeks of the District 7-6A baseball schedule.

HP’s four district wins thus far have all been shutouts — a total combined margin of 27-0. The hitting has been impressive, but the pitching has been sensational.

The Scots (10-6, 4-0) topped Irving 9-0 on Friday at Scotland Yard behind a stellar start from Sam Webster backed by a potent hitting attack led by Charlie Schneider.

Webster has been terrific in his last two starts, but lefthander Max Stammel has been even better. He threw a perfect game during a 5-0 shutout of Irving on Tuesday, striking out 17 of the 21 hitters he faced in a dominant effort.

The Scots will look to continue their hot streak when they host Allen in a nondistrict game on Saturday. After that, they will prepare for a two-game showdown against neighborhood rival Jesuit Dallas beginning March 31.