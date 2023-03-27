Monday, March 27, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

FROM LEFT: Connie Yates, Pat Schenkel, Cindy Brinker Simmons, and Lori Waggoner. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: WOKC Guild Kickoff Party

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer hosted its annual Guild Kickoff Party Jan. 24 at the home of Pat and Pete Schenkel.

The Guild provides financial and volunteer support to Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer and its mission to bring comfort, hope, and support to kids with cancer and their families while pursuing a career through research funding.

The program consisted of an address from WOKC founder Cindy Brinker Simmons, comments from CEO Kris Cumnock, and an overview of planned events by Guild co-chars Connie Yates and Lori Waggoner.

“It is our privilege to work with such a passionately committed group of women to actively support our heroic children and families,” Yates said.

Guild membership is open to the community. For more information about the organization and getting involved, visit WOKC.org.

Jill and Kris Cumnock
Karee Sampson and Anne Crews
Mary Dowling and Joanne Slicker Mulcahy

You May Also Like

Local Students Named Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards Nominees

Amber Billops 0

Comings and Goings

Staff Report 0

Don Henley Embroiled in Anti-Trust Case

Bethany Erickson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.