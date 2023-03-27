Out & About: WOKC Guild Kickoff Party

Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer hosted its annual Guild Kickoff Party Jan. 24 at the home of Pat and Pete Schenkel.

The Guild provides financial and volunteer support to Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer and its mission to bring comfort, hope, and support to kids with cancer and their families while pursuing a career through research funding.

The program consisted of an address from WOKC founder Cindy Brinker Simmons, comments from CEO Kris Cumnock, and an overview of planned events by Guild co-chars Connie Yates and Lori Waggoner.

“It is our privilege to work with such a passionately committed group of women to actively support our heroic children and families,” Yates said.

Guild membership is open to the community. For more information about the organization and getting involved, visit WOKC.org.

Jill and Kris Cumnock

Karee Sampson and Anne Crews Mary Dowling and Joanne Slicker Mulcahy