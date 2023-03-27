Monday, March 27, 2023

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 20-24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIBRARY LARCENY

A ne’er do well snatched an iPad used for book cataloging from the University Park Public Library at Preston Center Plaza at 7 p.m. March 22. 

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Arrested at 1:40 a.m.: a 19-year-old woman accused of driving without valid insurance, driving with an expired license, and driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Byron Avenue and Armstrong Parkway.

Reported at 11:03 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue to open a bank account.

An observant passerby found a gun magazine on a bench in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue at 2:58 p.m. and informed police.

21 Tuesday

Police found a Lexus GX 460 that’d been reported stolen parked behind an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue before 7 a.m. 

Reported at 12:17 p.m.: a sneaky shoplifter snatched a cosmetic case from a shelf in Celine in Highland Park Village and left the store without paying. 

Arrested at 2:59 p.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Highland Drive.

22 Wednesday

Reported at 8:12 a.m.: a scammer cashed fraudulent checks using the information of a couple from the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue.

Reported at 9:58 a.m.: a swindler used the information of a man from the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue to forge a check.

A burglar broke into an Audi SQ5 parked in the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive via by shattering a window and grabbed a bag containing $3,700 and a set of keys from inside at 4:20 p.m.

Arrested at 6:42 p.m.: an 82-year-old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

Reported at midnight: a porch pirate pilfered a Trek bicycle from a home in the 2700 block of Purdue Street

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 25-year-old man for a warrant in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

21 Tuesday

A thief found easy pickings of a pair of iPhones, $1,000, and more left in an unlocked Mercedes Benz parked in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 1:15 a.m.

24 Friday

A burglar took $9,000 from a Range Rover parked in the 6900 block of Snider Plaza at 12:21 p.m.

