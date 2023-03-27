Scots Blank Rockwall, Defend Home Turf

Home was indeed sweet for the Highland Park lacrosse team on Saturday, as the Scots returned to Highlander Stadium for the first time in almost a month.

HP responded by posting a rare shutout, pounding Rockwall 14-0 to snap a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion.

The Scots (8-3) dropped their last three out of five games against elite East Coast competition during a spring break trip to Orlando, Florida. HP defeated Berwick Academy (Maine) and Phillips Exeter (N.H.) before losing to IMG Academy (Fla.), Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), and Deerfield Academy (Mass.).

The Scots, who are unbeaten against Texas competition this season, will meet another out-of-state foe on Friday when they host Torrey Pines (Calif.). After that are home games against Lake Travis on April 1 and McKinney on April 4.