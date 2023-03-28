Out & About: Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Model Reveal

Children’s Cancer Fund’s Honorary Chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott will continue the “Quarterbacks for a Cure” legacy by revealing the pediatric patients who will model during the fashion show portion of the Children’s Cancer Fund “Light It Up” Gala. The models, between the ages of 5 and 17, will walk the gala runway in April.

The 33rd annual Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, the organization’s annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer research, is on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole. Heather Randall and Blake Stephenson are co-chairing the gala this year.

Children’s Cancer Fund supports treatment and research programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Blake Stephenson (Left), Landrie Lay (Right) Blake Stephenson, Troy Aikman, Landrie Lay, Heather Randall, Dak Prescott, Jennifer Arthur. Landrie Lay Dak Prescott (left) and Jaxon Starling (right) Troy Aikman, Blake Stephenson, Heather Randall, Jennifer Arthur, Dak Prescott

PHOTOS: Celeste Cass