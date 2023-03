The Junior League of Dallas hosted its annual Platinum Dinner Feb. 23 at the Mansion on Turtle Creek.

The event, chaired by Tandra Allen, recognized the organization’s top donors and sponsors. The evening began with a cocktail reception for members and guests to mingle, followed by a seated dinner.

Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld Laura and Dale Mitchell Amanda Essaili and Leah Gaither Caroline Kohl and Daniel Rodriguez Kay Sim and Stacey Walker Dr. Frank Cundari and Emma Pate Christina Eubanks, Emily Ronck, and Tandra Allen Matt and Priscilla Wood Monica and Brent Christopher Emily Somerville-Cabrera, Kirsten Swanson, Tandra Allen, Jourdy Wallace, Portia Ballard, and Marisa Partin