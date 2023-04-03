Park Cities Crime Reports March 27-April 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN SUNGLASSES

A sneaky shoplifter made off with a pair of sunglasses from the Chanel store in Highland Park Village at 11:27 a.m. April 1.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Monday

A presumably five-star-rated Uber driver turned an iPhone a passenger left behind in to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive at 12:04 a.m.

Reported at 8:29 a.m.: a thief drove off in a Subaru Forester from the 3100 block of Drexel Drive.

A pilferer picked up a Louis Vuitton wallet that was left on a couch in the Chanel store in Highland Park Village before 11:05 a.m.

A fraudster transferred $134,200 from an account of a man from the 4300 block of Overhill Drive before 2:30 p.m.

Reported at 3:29 p.m. in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive: a swindler used the account information of a woman to fraudulently cash a $15,300 check.

28 Tuesday

A scammer used the credit card information of a woman from the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue to make $1,295.84 in charges from Amazon before 8:08 a.m.

Reported at 4:28 p.m.: a careless driver parked next to a Tesla Model 3 in front of Brunello Cucinelli in Highland Park Village hit the Tesla with a car door.

29 Wednesday

Reported at 10:01 a.m.: a burglar made off with a box containing a vintage silver spoon, keychain, $120, a pair of glasses, and a billfold from the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue.

30 Thursday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: a 46-year-old man for warrants in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

31 Friday

An officer found an Ozone 500 Fragment bicycle on the side of the street in the 3700 block of Alice Circle before 11:28 a.m.

A rogue damaged a Nissan Altima in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane before 7:44 p.m. and didn’t leave information.

1 Saturday

A rogue likely used a key or knife to scratch both sides of a Range Rover in the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue at 2:14 p.m.

2 Sunday

Arrested at 12:13 a.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of damaging town property and driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Drexel Drive.

3 Monday

Arrested at 2:48 a.m.: a 32-year-old accused of running a red light and driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of E. Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 3600 block of Marquette Street before 8:30 a.m. and took stuff.

A pilferer got into a Lexus LS 500 in the 4300 block of San Carlos Drive and took a Louis Vuitton purse, $120, and more before 6:15 p.m.

A thief smashed the window of a Honda Accord parked in the 4000 block of St. Andrews Drive and grabbed stuff from inside before 9:09 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 58-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4000 block of Lovers Lane.

29 Wednesday

A ne’er do well found easy pickings of things left in an unlocked Mercedes C30 parked in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane before 10:08 p.m.

Another pilferer found easy pickings of a Dolce and Gabbana piece, a MacBook Air, a pair of AirPods, a credit card, and more left in an unlocked Range Rover in the 5800 block of Snider Plaza before 5:50 p.m.

How easy was it for a thief to grab a Tumi bag, Dell laptop, and $200 from a GMC Yukon in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 7:05 p.m.? The Yukon was unlocked.

2 Sunday

An opportunistic crook took Ray-Ban glasses and more from an unlocked Kia parked in the 3600 block of Villanova Street before 2:27 a.m.