Get Ready for a Mad Hatter’s Luncheon Fit for a Queen or Princess

Want to give an English garden hat a Texas twist?

That and other challenges await festive headwear makers for the 35th annual Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon – A Celebration of English Elegance on April 20 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Women’s Council president Sarah Jo Hardin and Mad Hatter’s chairs Anne Stodghill and Kristina Wrenn announced this year’s judges and categories on Feb. 16. Kim Hext is the honorary chair.

Allison and Brett Brodnax hosted the announcement party at their Preston Hollow home, with Jenny Thakkar co-chairing the evening with Allison.

Hat judges: David Yarrow, UK fine art photographer; Ryan Ross, president, Neiman Marcus; Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia, fashion designers and artisans; Cassie MacGregor, accomplished milliner; Barbara Bigham, founding member of the WCDABG and past Mad Hatter’s chair; Emberli Pridham, children’s author and philanthropist; and Nathan Johnson, creative director, Gro Floral and Event Design.

Hat categories: The Queen’s Choice: Most True to Theme; A True Princess Diana: Sure to be a lasting Fashion Legend; The Princess of Wales: Best Overall Ensemble; The Chelsea Flower Show: Most Creative use of Fresh Botanicals; The Hybrid: Best English Garden Hat with a Texas Twist; The Head Turner: Best in Show, and The Royal Enclosure: Group that could attend Ascot Together. There will also be a People’s Choice vote throughout the reception.