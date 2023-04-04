Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, and Barbara Pratt. PHOTOS: Tamytha Cameron
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Valentine’s Fashion Show Supports Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

William Taylor

One lucky day before Valentine’s, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society supporters gathered to enjoy a seated lunch and fashions while raising funds to fight blood cancers.

Katy Bock and Sunie Solomon co-chaired the Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show, in its 39th year, with help from advisory chairs Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, and Melinda Knowles.

The Feb. 13 affair at the Morton H. Meyerson Center brought corporate and community leaders together to launch spring fashions in North Texas and honor lives touched by blood cancers.

Jan Strimple produced the runway show featuring fashions from Highland Park Village.

Max Hinojosa received the Spirit of Tom Landry Award, Allie Beth Allman the ICON Award, and Melody and Rick Rogers the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award.

