Dallas Council to Vote on Local Affordable Housing Project

A mixed-income housing development just across the highway from Preston Hollow (on North Central Expressway near Forest Lane) will soon be voted on by the Dallas City Council.

Multiple local news outlets have reported on the issue, such as KERA and Community Impact.

The public radio station details that the Dallas Public Facility Corporation during its March 28 board meeting voted 8-3 in favor of a proposal to acquire the land and lease it to Sycamore Strategies to build and operate a nearly 200-unit apartment complex.

The development would be called Cypress Creek at Forest Lane and consist of market-rate and subsidized apartments.

City council members are expected to consider the project during an April meeting. If they approved, it will come back to the board to evaluate legal concerns. They then may greenlight the acquire-and-leaseback deal so construction can begin.

Community Impact fills in some additional details.

Of the 189 units, at least 100 would be reserved for households that earn between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income. Amenities of the four-story property at 11520 N. Central Expressway would include a coworking space, dog park, and wrapped parking structure.

The project was first proposed in 2021. Community members have expressed concerns about increased traffic, increased crime, and lower property values that could come alongside low-income housing. Others argue that it would make the area more accessible to students and essential workers.

Councilmember Adam McGough, who represents District 10, spoke in opposition to the project at the March 28 board meeting, saying he doesn’t feel it’s the right fit for Lake Highlands, but he wants there to be more affordable housing in Dallas.

The Dallas Public Facility Corporation hasn’t posted a meeting recording since June 2022. We reached out to the corporation’s public email, [email protected], but haven’t received a response as of publication.