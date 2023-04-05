Hockaday Names New Head of Lower School

Michelle Goldsmith will serve as The Hockaday School’s new head of lower school.

She’s previously occupied multiple roles at the school, including assistant head of lower school, technology integration specialist for the lower school, third-grade homeroom teacher, and summer school director. She will remain in her role as assistant head of lower school through the end of this school year.

Goldsmith has also led the Cornerstones Committee and received the Prentiss Grant. Current head of lower school Randal Rhodus says Goldsmith cares deeply about educating the youngest Daisies. Rhodus was announced assistant head of school at Hockaday in December 2022 and will transition once this academic year completes.

“Having worked as a teacher, administrator, and parent volunteer at Hockaday throughout the last 30 years, Michelle understands the culture and people of lower school and Hockaday, and she will advance innovative, interdisciplinary programming that supports the social and emotional well-being of every child,” Rhodus said. “Michelle is a student-centered educator who is thoughtful, supportive, and approachable.”

Goldsmith is an independent school graduate and attended Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth for 13 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Texas Christian University and graduated from the University of North Texas with a Master of Education in special education.

“I am thrilled she will become part of our leadership team as she is an outstanding educator,” head of school Dr. Laura Leathers said.