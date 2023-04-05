Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 27-April 2

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: APRIL FOOLS FAIL

A reckless driver hit a man’s garage and fled the scene without leaving information at an unlisted time April 1 in the 7100 block of Meadow Road.

27 Monday

Before 8:53 a.m., a woman was bit by a dog, causing injuries, in the 6600 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

A thief removed items from a man’s vehicle in the 6500 block of Lafayette Way before 6:18 p.m.

Stolen at an unknown time: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of the Sorrento condominiums.

A woman’s wallet was stolen at an unknown time at Orangetheory Fitness in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane.

A woman in the 4900 block of Northaven Road was defrauded of money at an unlisted time.

A man’s car was stolen from the parking lot of Citadel at Preston at an unknown time.

28 Tuesday

The front entry area of 55 Seventy Wine Cellar & Tasting Room was reported unlocked before 4:19 a.m.

A thief stole a man’s property before 12:26 p.m. near NorthPark Center.

Found property was reported before 8:21 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at Walgreens in the 6700 block of West Northwest Highway at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

29 Wednesday

Abandoned property was reported before 7:52 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Community School.

A burglar entered the back door of a van and stole property before 2:47 p.m. in the 5000 block of Purdue Avenue.

An unwelcome guest was taken into custody for breaking a trespass warning before 2:52 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A man’s front license plate was stolen off his car before 3:44 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Cedar Lodge Apartments.

30 Thursday

Before 4:24 p.m., a thief entered a man’s unlocked vehicle and stole property in the 5700 block of Farquhar Lane.

A burglar entered a woman’s car by unknown means and stole property before 6:51 p.m. in the 4700 block of Nashwood Lane.

Reported before 11:38 p.m.: an open building at a commercial property in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

An unknown thief stole property from a home in the 7000 block of Chevy Chase Avenue at an unlisted time.

A burglar entered a home in the 6200 block of Rex Drive and stole from it at an unlisted time.

A woman’s vehicle was burglarized at an unlisted time at Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

31 Friday

A burglar stole someone’s property before 2:53 p.m. in the 4900 block of Thunder Road.

Stolen before 6:02 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

An unknown burglar damaged a woman’s vehicle, entered, and stole property before 11:56 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar pried open a man’s rear car door, entered, and stole property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Someone stole from a man and woman at an unlisted time at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A fraudster took a man (in the 4400 block of Wildwood Road)’s information without permission before 6:59 a.m.

A destructive shopper damaged property at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

1 Saturday

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.