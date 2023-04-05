Thursday, April 6, 2023

PHOTO: Vuyani Dance Theater
Arts Life 

Vuyani Dance Theater Makes Texas Debut at Moody Performance Hall

Staff Report 0 Comments

South African dance company Vuyani Dance Theater makes its Texas debut at the Moody Performance Hall April 7 and 8. 

The show, presented by TITAS/Dance Unbound, will run at 8 p.m. April 7 and 8. 

CION: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro, explores grief, struggle, and relief, and draws inspiration from the character Toloki in South African author Zakes Mda’s novels Cion and Ways of Dying and music from French composer Maurice Ravel’s Boléro.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit TITAS/Dance Unbound’s website.

