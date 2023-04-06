Hope Supply Co. Celebrates New Diaper Pantry

Hope Supply Co., a Dallas-based nonprofit committed to providing material support to homeless and at-risk children, celebrated the opening of its new in-house/direct service diaper pantry in March.

The diaper pantry’s initial funding of $252,528 over three years was donated by The Crystal Charity Ball of Dallas County. Previous funding and the donation from CCB will support at least 10,000 children in North Texas.

Hope Supply Co. has worked with 80+ partner agencies in DFW for more than 30 years to provide essential items to babies. While Hope Supply Co. will continue its work with partner agencies, the nonprofit will also offer its own direct services to recipients in need. End-users include Child Protective Services, Irving ISD, Operation Community Care, and many others including individuals and families in DFW.

To become eligible to receive diaper pantry services, individuals must provide proof of need through SNAP/TANF or provide three paystubs and a birth certificate or social security card for the child. If these qualifications are met, individuals may call the Hope Supply Co. office (214-630-5765) to make an appointment and will be directed to fill out an application on its website.

Hope Supply Co. is located at 10480 Shady Trail, Suite 104, in Dallas.

Byron Harris and Darlene Zabawa Ami Cheek and Shab Jesse Moreno Barbara Johnson and Shab Lynnette Roberts, Debbie Gray, Rob Snyder, Barbara Johnson, Susan Farris, Beth Thoele, Ami Cheek, and Jesse Moreno