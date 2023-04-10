Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports April 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DOGNAPPING

Reported at 9:04 a.m. April 3: a dognapper stole a Yorkie from outside a home in the 4000 block of Druid Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

Arrested at 2:48 a.m.: a 32-year-old accused of running a red light and driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of E. Mockingbird Lane.

A box truck driver hit and broke a mirror on a Ford F150 parked in the 4800 block of Douglas Avenue at 10:45 a.m.

A pilferer took four packages containing $1,400 worth of wrapping paper from St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange and $12,605 worth of shirts from James Perse from a truck parked across from Celine in Highland Park Village before 1:10 p.m.

An opportunistic burglar took a Cannondale bicycle from the open garage of a home in the 2300 block of Cornell Avenue before 3 p.m.

5 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:59 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of engaging in organized criminal activity in the 5700 block of North Central Expressway

Arrested at 3:59 a.m.: a 21-year-old accused of engaging in organized criminal activity in the 5700 block of North Central Expressway

Arrested at 4:24 a.m.: a 21-year-old accused of engaging in organized criminal activity in the 5700 block of North Central Expressway

Arrested at 9:20 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of engaging in organized criminal activity in the 5700 block of North Central Expressway

6 Thursday

The driver of an 18-wheeler with a dump trailer was cited for driving an unregistered motor vehicle and displaying the wrong license plate in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive at 1:53 p.m.

Reported at 7:56 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue to cash $1,522.53 in checks.

7 Friday

A burglar took a Boss media system from a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 10:33 a.m. 

Reported at 4:24 p.m.: A careless driver damaged a BMW M4 parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village and left without providing information. 

8 Saturday

A driver in a Ford F150 hit a Honda Accord, causing the Accord to veer off the roadway and hit a street sign at 2:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Arcady Avenue

Arrested at 4:45 p.m.: a 22-year-old accused of violating bond or a protective order in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue

9 Sunday

Arrested at 2:03 a.m.: a 25-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK 

3 Monday

Arrested at 1:14 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 10:45 a.m.: a 43-year-old man accused of violating a bond/protective order in the 3800 block of University Boulevard

An officer received a report of an anonymous threat against Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue at 10:50 a.m.

A shoplifter stole stuff from the CVS store in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 1:25 p.m. 

4 Tuesday

A mischief maker damaged a pair of Lexus RXs parked in the 3500 block of Rankin Avenue before 6:08 p.m. 

6 Thursday

A thief found easy pickings of office equipment and more from an unblocked Mercedes GLE350 parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 1:13 p.m. 

A burglar got into a Buick Encore, an Acura MDX, and an Infiniti MDX parked in the Highland Park High School garage in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue before 8 p.m.

Another shoplifter stole stuff from the CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 10:02 p.m.

