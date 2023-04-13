HP Gymnasts Set to Host Regional Meet

Highland Park gymnasts will have a home-mat advantage when competing for spots at this year’s state meet.

The Scots will host the two-day Region I meet beginning Thursday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center. Compulsory routines will be Thursday for both boys and girls, with an optional round on Friday to determine all-around and individual event champions.

The top teams and athletes will qualify for the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state meet on April 27-29 in College Station.

The region includes teams from the Garland, Irving, and Rockwall school districts. HP enters the meet ranked fourth in the state among boys teams and 12th among girls teams.