Faith Friday: King of Glory Lutheran Church Hosting Rise Against Hunger Event

King of Glory Lutheran Church’s 65th-anniversary committee is helping to coordinate a meal packaging event April 23 at the church at 6411 LBJ Freeway.

Groups of 4-5 people will work together assembling bags containing rice and soy. Each bag provides meals for 5-6 people

After the bags are assembled and packaged, volunteers have the opportunity to share their experience over a community dinner.

Funds for the meal bags were provided by the King of Glory Lutheran Church Foundation.

To register, visit this website.